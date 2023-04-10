HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after shots were fired at a South Florida neighborhood, injuring a man.

Hallandale Beach Police arrived to the scene at an apartment building in the area off of Northwest Fifth Terrace, around 2 p.m. Monday.

According to officials, the victim was shot on his side and transported to Aventura Medical Center by Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue.

Witnesses said they heard anywhere between 10 and 12 gunshots.

Around two dozen heavily armed police officers, some with police dogs, were seen searching the neighborhood for the suspected shooter.

A school was locked down in the area during the search, but that lockdown has since been lifted.

It remains unclear if police were able to find the shooter, as they have since cleared the scene.

Karon Harington was one of those who heard the gunfire.

“We heard a couple of shots going off, and honestly don’t really know anything about the shooting,” he said. “We just heard some shots, some screaming, and that was it, pretty much.”

Janell also heard shots.

“At least more than six, maybe,” she said. “You can see the casings are outside. We counted like 11 so far.”

The victim’s condition remains unknown.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

