Police search for serial shoplifter in Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Officers need the public’s help to track down a suspected serial shoplifter in Coral Springs.

Police said a man named Jose Luis-Cruz, Jr. is behind a string of shoplifting crimes dating back to September across Coral Springs.

The man in question is said to have taken more than $8,000 worth of merchandise between six different heists.

Police said he hit up a Target store near North University Drive and Westview Drive at least four times.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

