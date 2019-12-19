Police search for rental car thieves in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police need help finding two car thieves in Fort Lauderdale.

The couple abandoned their stolen rental car at a gas station near Northwest Ninth Avenue and West Sunrise Boulevard, Tuesday.

After popping into the gas station, the two crooks casually walked away and left the stolen car at the scene.

If you recognize either of the subjects, call Fort Lauderdale Police Department or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

