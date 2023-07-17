MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A purse thief was caught on camera in Miramar.

Video from Wednesday morning showed a person getting out of a car at a gas station, located at o 3100 SW 148th Ave.

The suspect was seen opening the victim’s door, reached inside and took the purse that was on the passenger seat.

Police posted video on social media.

7News has reached out to police for more information. They have not identified the suspect.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

