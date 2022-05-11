FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a missing teenager.

Jariek Dorvil was last seen leaving his house in Fort Lauderdale Sunday.

The 16-year-old stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with grey pants.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Fort Lauderdale Police at 954-828-5700.

