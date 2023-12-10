LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s assistance to locate a 15-year-old girl missing from Lauderdale Lakes.

According to detectives, Ariana Hightower was last seen at around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday near the 3500 block of Northwest 29th Street in Lauderdale Lakes.

Hightower was riding a purple bicycle with a silver basket on the front. She weighs around 125 pounds. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and has burgundy hair and brown eyes.

According to Hightower’s family, she suffers from mental illness and requires medication.

Anyone with information on Hightower’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or at the BSO non-emergency number 954-764-4357.

