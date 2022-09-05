WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a missing man.

Albert Lester disappeared from the Wilton Manors Health Center, near North Andrews Avenue and Northeast 26th Street.

He was last seen leaving the facility with his son, Richard.

Lester stands about 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has thin gray hair.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, please call 954-390-2150.

