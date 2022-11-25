MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Margate Police Department it seeking the public’s help in finding a missing endangered juvenile.

Serenity Anivin was last seen leaving her residence at 1105 East River Drive by her mother at around 1:47 a.m., Friday.

She was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and blue sweatpants.

Anivin has black her and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Anivin’s whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Margate Police Department at 954-972-7111.

