Police search for missing Fort Lauderdale man

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Police need help locating 82-year-old Pierre Dorvil.

According to police, Dorvil was reported missing from the 600 block of Long Island Avenue and was last seen in Plantation near 8300 West Sunrise Blvd. at around 11:30 a.m., Monday.

Dorvil is described as standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds. He suffers from Alzheimer’s and has poor vision, said police.

He was last seen wearing a blue floral shirt, black pants, black shoes and a navy blue baseball cap with a Honda logo.

If you have any information regarding Dorvil’s whereabouts, call the Fort Lauderdale Police Department or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

