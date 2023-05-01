WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - Wilton Manors Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Vernon Plummer was last seen Wednesday at Windsor Place at 1850 NE 26th St.

He was last seen wearing blue pants and a yellow T-shirt.

Plummer stands about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

According to police, he is an endangered adult who requires daily medication.

Anyone with any information on Plummer’s whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Burgan at 954-390-161.

