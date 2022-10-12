FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Coral Springs Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 84-year-old man.

John Dimaio was last seen in the area of 850 Riverside Drive in Fort Lauderdale driving a black Ford Edge with a Florida tag UUW88U around 9:15 a.m., Wednesday morning.

He stands at 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

According to police, Dimaio suffers from multiple ailments and is considered endangered.

If you have any information on Dimaio’s whereabouts, call (954) 344-1800.

