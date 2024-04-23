PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - The Plantation Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 46-year-old woman.

Lisamarie Nadia Finzi was last seen on April 6 in the 1200 block of Northwest 95th Avenue at around 6:00 p.m.

She was last seen wearing a black pullover shirt and black jeans.

Finzi stands at 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.

Detectives said she has an altered mental state and is considered endangered.

If you have information on Finzi’s whereabouts, you are urged to contact police.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.