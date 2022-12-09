FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 40-year-old man.

Theodore “Teddy” Metzger was last seen in the 1900 block of South Miami Road, Wednesday morning.

He was wearing a gray shirt and black shorts.

Metzger stands at 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds.

Anyone with any information on Metzger’s whereabouts its urged to contact FLP at 954- 828-5700.

