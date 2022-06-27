NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 33-year-old man.

According to detectives, Conroy Russell was last seen on June 20th in the area of the 7600 block of Southwest Seventh Court at around 3:30 p.m.

Russell stands at about 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 250 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue knit shirt and blue sweatpants.

Russell’s family said he suffers from diagnosed mental illness that requires medication.

Anyone with information on Russell’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764-HELP(4357).

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.