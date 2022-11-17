PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Pembroke Pines Police is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 28-year-old woman.

Christina Noseda was last seen driving an older model blue Honda CRB. She left in an unknown direction after she made concerning statements to her family.

Noseda stands at 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weights 170 pound, has dark hair with purple streaks. she also has tattoos on her hand and arm.

If you have any information on Noseda’s whereabouts call police at 954- 764-HELP.

