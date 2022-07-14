FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 22-year-old man.

According to police, Demerian Hudson was last seen in the City of Fort Lauderdale at 12:30 a.m., Sunday.

Hudson’s family reported him missing when he did not return home.

He was last seen wearing blue Adidas jogger pants and black Fendi sandals.

Hudson stands at about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs about 200 to 220 pounds and has some identifying tattoos, which includes one over his right eye with the word “royalty” and a lightning bolt on his left forehead.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact their local police immediately or Endangered Persons Detective Sergeant M. Dietrich at 954-828-6628

