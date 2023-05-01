FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 22-year-old man.

Aeon Brown was last seen Saturday near 300 SW 4th Court.

He was wearing a black T-shirt, blue/gray shorts, black slides and a black beanie.

Brown stands about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

According to police, he may have been driving his 2004 blue Honda Accord with a Florida tag LJHT23.

Anyone with any information on Brown’s whereabouts is urged to contact police immediately at 954-828-5700.

