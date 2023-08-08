LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Lauderhill Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 21-year-old man.

Deoun Jackson was last seen near the area of North State Road 7 and Northwest 19th Street, Wednesday.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and ripped blue jean pants.

Jackson stands at 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has a dark scar on the right side of his face near his eyebrow.

According to his family, Jackson is known to react negatively to loud or aggressive voices.

Anyone with information on Jackson’s whereabouts is urged to contact the the Lauderhill Police Department at (954)-497-4700

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.