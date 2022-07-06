TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old.

According to detectives, Dimitri Roberts was last seen at around 11:30 p.m. in the area of Pleasant Lane, Tuesday.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black pajama pants.

Roberts stands at about 5 feet, 8 inches, weighs around 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

His family said he is a diagnosed with autism and is known to use mass transit in Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

Anyone with information on Roberts’ whereabouts should contact BSO Sgt. Bryan Tutler at 954-321-4281 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764-HELP(4357).

