TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old.

According to detectives, Dimitri Roberts was last seen at around 11:30 p.m. in the area of Pleasant Lane, Tuesday.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black pajama pants.

Roberts stands at about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs around 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

His family said he has been diagnosed with autism and is known to use mass transit in Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

Anyone with information on Roberts’ whereabouts should contact BSO Sgt. Bryan Tutler at 954-321-4281 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764-HELP (4357).

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.