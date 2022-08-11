MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Margate Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl.

Angelica Marie Goodwin was dropped off by her sister at Vinson Park at 955 NW 66th Ave. at around 2:30 p.m., Wednesday.

When Goodwin’s sister came back to pick her up, she was gone.

Goodwin was last seen wearing black joggers, a black T-shirt and black slides.

She stands between 5 feet, 4 inches to 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, has brown eyes and short black curly hair.

Anyone with any information on Goodwin’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Margate Police Department at 954-972-7111.

