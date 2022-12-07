DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Davie Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl.

Vylett Pierre was last seen leaving her residence at around 1 a.m., Sunday.

She was in possession of a purple backpack, and commonly wears spandex shorts, T-shirts and camouflage Croc’s footwear.

Pierre stands at 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information on Pierre’s whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Davie Police Department at 954-693-8200.

