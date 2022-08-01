MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a 17-year-old girl who went missing in Margate and is described as endangered.

According to Margate Police, Abigail Baillergeau was last seen around the 3400 block of Pinewalk Drive North around 12:30 p.m., Monday.

Baillergeau stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and was last seen wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt and gray pajama pants.

Anyone with information on Baillergeau’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Margate Police Department 954-972-7111.

