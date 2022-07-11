LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - The Lauderhill Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

Zarrah London Thomas went missing from the 3300 block of Northwest 75th Ave. between the hours of 8 a.m to 9:30 a.m., Monday.

She stands at 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs about 105 pounds, wears glasses, has braces and has long black braids with a noticeable patch of golden-brown braids in one section of the back of her hair.

Thomas was last seen wearing a light gray hoodie, black jeans and black sneakers with a lavender and white graphic T-shirt underneath with black lettering. She was also carrying a midnight-printed High Sierra backpack with a blue and purple print.

Thomas has health issued and is believed to be endangered.

If spotted, please contact the police or the Lauderhill Police department directly at (954) 497-4700.

