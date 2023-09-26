HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hollywood Police is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

Mariah Dukes was last seen Monday afternoon at an apartment complex along South 52nd Avenue and Hollywood boulevard.

She was wearing black and red checkered pajama pants, a white shirt that said “wild at heart” and had no shoes.

If you have any information on Dukes’ whereabouts, you are urged to call police at 954-764-435.

