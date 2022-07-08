DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help to locate a 12-year-old girl in Deerfield Beach.

According to police, Tavaria Stanley was last seen at around 9:30 p.m. near the 400 block of Northwest First Terrace, Thursday.

Stanley was seen wearing a blue shirt, black shorts and white flops.

She stands at 5 feet tall, weighs around 120 pounds and has black and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Stanley’s whereabouts should contact BSO Missing Persons Det. Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764-HELP(4357).

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.