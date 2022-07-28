MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Margate Police Department is seeking the assistance of the public in the search for a missing 11-year-old girl.

Jahmiya Briscoe was last seen at 3430 Pinewalk Drive North, Thursday morning.

She was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt, grey sweatpants and braids with a blue streak.

Briscoe stands at 5 feet, 5 inches tall.

According to police, Briscoe may be in the in the Sunshine area where she is believed to have friends.

Anyone with information about of Briscoe’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Margate Police Department at 954-972-7111.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.