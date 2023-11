HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hollywood Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 11-year-old boy.

Qui Nai Carter has been missing since Sunday after he ran away from home.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt and gray shorts.

If you have any information on Carter’s whereabouts, you are urged to contact police.

