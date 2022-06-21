DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is seeking to public’s help in finding a missing 34-year-old man.

Romaine Haynes was last seen at his residence located near the 200 block of Southwest Ninth Street, Friday.

He stands at 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Haynes was also seen wearing black shorts and did not have a shirt.

According to his family, he suffers from diagnosed mental illness.

Anyone with information on Haynes whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).  

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox