DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is seeking to public’s help in finding a missing 34-year-old man.

Romaine Haynes was last seen at his residence located near the 200 block of Southwest Ninth Street, Friday.

He stands at 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Haynes was also seen wearing black shorts and did not have a shirt.

According to his family, he suffers from diagnosed mental illness.

Anyone with information on Haynes whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.