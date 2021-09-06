FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a man who, police said, stole a car at a Fort Lauderdale gas station with the owner’s child still inside, then bailed from the vehicle.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, the subject stole the vehicle from the Shell station near Sunrise Boulevard and Northwest Ninth Avenue, Monday afternoon.

Investigators said the owner of the stolen car jumped on the hood and screamed that her child was in the car, but she was unable to stop the subject.

Police said the owner of the car jumped into another vehicle and chased the subject while she dialed 911.

Detectives said the subject bailed out in a neighborhood along the 1700 block of Northwest Third Avenue and remains at large.

The child was found safe.

Police have set up a perimeter extending across several blocks as they continue to search for the subject.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.