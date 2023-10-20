MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are on the search for a man who attempted to steal meat from a Publix in Miramar.

According to police, surveillance video from Oct. 4 showed the suspect walking through the supermarket with a shopping cart full of meat and beer.

Investigators said he walked out without paying for any of it, before an employee stopped the man outside and took everything back.

The subject then fled the scene.

If you recognize the man or have any information on this attempted theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

