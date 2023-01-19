PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Pembroke Pines.

Around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a single shot fired near a Wawa gas station and convenience store located at 1600 S. Hiatus Rd., Wednesday.

Officials said a preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and suspect were walking near the Wawa when the suspect reportedly kicked the victim and then put a gun to his chest before he fled the scene.

According to authorities, the suspect fired another single shot toward several people in the area.

The victim sustained a minor injury to his leg and refused medical treatment on the scene.

Other people that were shot at by the suspect did not remain on the scene nor did they contact the police after they encountered the shooter.

Police said the shooter was described as a young black man in his early to mid-20s and was wearing a blue flannel shirt and blue jeans.

The Pembroke Pines Police Department is still investigating the incident.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.