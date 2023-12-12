HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the person who was captured riding off with a stolen bicycle.

A Ring video camera caught a man approaching a Hollywood home early Monday morning on his own bike.

He’s seen getting off before he’s back on camera with another bike that he took from the front porch, then takes off with both.

“He just got that bike, he was very excited to have that bike, and for it to be gone so quickly, you know,” said Kourtney Moncayo, whose son’s bike was stolen. “If anybody knows, or if he wants to bring it back, I won’t ask, don’t tell, I just want my son’s bike back.”

It happened near North 25th Avenue and Thomas Street.

Anyone with any information on this crime is urged to call police.

