MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Miramar Police are searching for a man who was caught on camera stealing from a convenience store in Miramar.

The alleged theft occurred at the Kwik Stop along South State Road 7 and 38th Street last Thursday morning.

The store’s cameras filmed him helping himself to all sorts of stuff behind the counter and jamming it into his bag.

Police released a flyer with photos of the man whom they are looking for.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

