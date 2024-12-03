PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a man accused of fatally shooting his stepfather in a domestic dispute Saturday night in Plantation.

Haile Selassie Richards, 27, is wanted for first-degree murder after police say he shot and killed 57-year-old Clayous Peart inside a home in the 7000 block of Sunrise Blvd. Richards’ mother, who is also Peart’s wife, was present during the shooting, according to police.

After the shooting, Richards reportedly fled the scene in his mother’s vehicle but crashed near the 6500 block of West Sunrise Blvd. Police said he then abandoned the car and escaped on foot.

Police established search perimeters in Plantation and Sunrise, deploying K-9 units and receiving aerial support from Broward Sheriff’s Office Aviation. Despite extensive efforts, Richards evaded capture.

Richards is described as a Black male of Jamaican descent, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing approximately 120 pounds, with a large “R.I.P.” cross tattoo on his right shoulder.

Detectives are actively pursuing leads and urge anyone with information about Richards’ whereabouts to contact Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or 1-866-493-TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest.

