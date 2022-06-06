FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run.

The crash happened Saturday at around 10:11 p.m. along the 900 block of South Federal Highway.

According to police, a homeless man in a wheelchair was in the northbound lanes of South Federal Highway when he was struck and killed by a white vehicle. The driver did not stop to render aid.

The victim was identified as 58-year-old Robert Brisebois.

The vehicle is described as a 2022 Hyundai Tuscon and may have some front-end damage caused by the crash.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is encouraged to contact Traffic Homicide Investigator Russell Brown at 954-828-5754 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

