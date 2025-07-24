POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for clues in their search for a hit-and-run driver who, authorities said, killed a pedestrian in Pompano Beach earlier this month.

Broward Sheriff’s Office said they’re looking for the driver of a silver or gray pickup truck captured on a surveillance image who hit a man near Northwest Sixth Street and North Powerline Road, just before 1 a.m. on July 8.

Deputies said the driver of that truck took off, leaving the victim to die on the road.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

