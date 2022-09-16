NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are on the hunt for a possible partner in a brazen crime.

Officers are looking for 20-year-old Lamya Marie Fuller, who they believe drove a getaway car during a robbery.

Surveillance video showed a man getting out of the vehicle and going on the attack, back in August.

He ambushed a mother who was walking into a store in North Lauderdale. He grabbed her necklace and punched her to the ground before running back to the car.

If you know where Fuller is, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

