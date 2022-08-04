FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a man accused of another costly crime.

Surveillance video shows him in a Fort Lauderdale medical office, using the credit card machine to transfer nearly $20,000 to his credit card.

It happened at a business near Middle River Drive and Northeast Ninth Street, on July 21.

Police said it’s the same guy spotted at an Apple store in April, where he used a credit card stolen from a business on Las Olas to purchase $7,000 worth of merchandise.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

