Police search for endangered 54-year-old woman missing from Margate

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police need help searching for an endangered 54-year-old woman who went missing out of Margate.

According to Margate Police, Luz Polo Duran was last seen in the area of Northwest First Street, at around 6 p.m., Friday.

Duran is described as standing 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, and having black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information regarding Duran’s whereabouts, call the Margate Police Department or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

