Police search for driver who struck Miramar man

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A dangerous drive sent a man to the hospital and police on the hunt.

A car hit a man walking near U.S. 441 and Pembroke Road in Miramar Monday morning.

The victim suffered serious injuries including a broken leg.

Officers said the driver was behind the wheel of a 2014 to 2019 red Cadillac. It’s missing the driver’s side mirror and has front-end damage.

If you have any information, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can remain anonymous, and you be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

