OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was killed in a hit-and-run in Oakland Park.

It happened near Northwest 39th Street and Northwest 9th Avenue, Wednesday night.

Police said the woman was dead when they arrived.

Detectives are searching for the driver responsible.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

