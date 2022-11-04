DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a man behind a cash crime.

Police responded to a bank heist in Davie.

It happened at the Centennial Bank Branch near South University Drive and Nova Drive, Friday.

According to police, a man wore a construction vest and a wig, walked in and demanded money before taking off in a silver car.

If you have any information on this bank robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.