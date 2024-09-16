NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An alleged car thief was caught on camera in North Lauderdale.

The incident happened on Aug. 31, near North Lauderdale Avenue and Hampton Boulevard.

According to police, the thief stole a black Chevy equinox while the owner was filling the tires with air.

Due to surveillance video, investigators were able to get a good look at the suspect, but they are now asking for the public’s help to track him down.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

