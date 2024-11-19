PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 92-year-old woman who was reported missing from Pembroke Pines.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, Anna Lopez was last seen Monday afternoon at her home in Colony Point.

Police said that she has dementia, vision and hearing loss. She uses public buses and frequents the Pembroke Lakes Mall and Sedanos, according to PPPD.

Anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 954-431-2200.

