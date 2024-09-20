PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 76-year-old woman who was last seen in Pembroke Pines.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, Gladys Ibarra Ruiz was last seen leaving her home at 10000 Sheridan Street.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket and glasses.

Police said that she suffers from dementia and may be confused.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts call 954-431-2200.

