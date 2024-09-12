PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 71-year-old man who has been reported missing from Plantation.

According to Plantation Police, Morales Cesar was last seen traveling on foot westbound from the area of 4300 West Broward Boulevard.

He is 5 feet, 8 inches, and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and black pants.

According to police, he may be confused.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts you are asked to call 954-797-2100.

