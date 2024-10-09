WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 67-year-old man who has been reported missing from Wilton Manors.

According to Wilton Manors Police, Robert Collado was last seen at his home in the area of 50 Northeast 24th Street by his daughter. Police said that his daughter is unsure exactly when he left his apartment, but it was sometime between Tuesday and Wednesday morning as she was sleeping.

He is described as standing at 5 feet, 5 inches, weighing 135 pounds, and has salt/pepper hair and a full salt/ pepper beard. He was last seen wearing a pink polo, unknown pants and black shoes.

Police said that he left his wallet and phone at his home and he does not know how to swim. According to police, he suffers from dementia, he would be traveling by foot and his primary language is Spanish.

Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911.



