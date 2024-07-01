MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 67-year-old man who has been reported missing from Miramar.

According to Miramar Police, Albert Peters was last seen in the 6600 block of Southwest 20th Street at around 2 p.m., Sunday.

He is described as standing at 5 feet 7 inches, weighing 180 pounds and has black and white hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black top and brown slacks.

According to Miramar Police, he meets the criteria for a “missing endangered person.”

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Potano at 954-602-4000.

