MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 62-year-old woman who was last seen in Miramar.

According to Miramar Police, Althea Silvera was last seen at her home in the 6000 block of SW 25th Street at around 7:30 a.m., Wednesday.

Silvera is 5 feet tall, weighs 215 pounds, and was last seen wearing a long red/orange floral dress with blue headwear.

Police said she frequents several locations along Miramar Parkway, including McDonald’s, Chase Bank, Key Foods, and Shell Gas Station.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miramar Police immediately.

